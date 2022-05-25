Left Menu

Soon electric vehicle charging, battery swapping stations will be seen everywhere in Delhi: Jain

The sites have been identified by DSIIDC and charging and swapping stations will be installed by Delhi Transco Limited DTL, the statement said.Kejriwal government is working round the clock in the direction of making Delhi electric vehicle capital of the country.

25-05-2022
There will be no shortage of charging stations for electric vehicles in the national capital, Industries minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday announcing three such facilities will be set up by Kejriwal government in industrial areas of the city.

Battery swapping stations will also be set up to simplify the system of replacing the discharged battery of the e-vehicle with a fully charged battery, an official statement said. The three charging and battery swapping stations will be built in Patparganj, Bawana Industrial Area Sector-5 and Narela Sector-B, it said.

''Just as petrol pumps are seen everywhere, EV charging and swapping stations will also be seen everywhere in the coming times,'' the minister said.

The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Board in a meeting decided to set up the charging stations. The sites have been identified by DSIIDC and charging and swapping stations will be installed by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the statement said.

''Kejriwal government is working round the clock in the direction of making Delhi electric vehicle capital of the country. Focus is being laid on strengthening the Electric Vehicle infrastructure,'' Jain said. The DSIIDC Board also decided for maintenance of drains and roads in Mangolpuri Industrial Area. Jain said that the Delhi government is committed to promote industrial development and ease of doing business. The aim of the government is to revive the industries affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to create new employment opportunities for the youth, he said. Delhi government will work towards making Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 green and clean. In addition, sewage, general effluent treatment plants, industrial waste disposal systems and roads will also be improved, he said.

