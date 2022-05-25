Four killed in 2 separate incidents on KMP highway near Gurugram

Four people were killed and eight others were injured in two separate road accidents on Kundli-Palwal-Manesar (KMP) expressway Wednesday early morning, police said. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Tauru, they said. One of the incidents happened near Dingarhedi village when 10 people were headed to Ratlam in an SUV after taking a bath in Ganga River from Haridwar, police said. According to police, the driver of the car, a Mahindra Marshal, allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and rammed it into a trailer parked on a roadside. Two people sitting in front of the car died on the spot, while the driver survived with injuries. The other eight, including the driver, sustained injuries and were undergoing treatment, they said.

“When our car reached near Dingarhedi village at around 5.00 am on KMP today morning, the driver fell asleep and rammed the car into a trailer parked along the road,” said Deepak Pawar, one of the car’s occupants, and a resident of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. Prakash, 43, and Badri Das Bairagi, 66, died on the spot. Deepak’s wife Jyoti, 27, Vikas (the driver), 29, Manjita, 55, Poonam, 30, Raju Bhai, 40, Mangu Bai, 60, and Ramkanya, all residents of Khatu Shyam, Rajasthan, were seriously injured, he told police. “We were badly stuck in the jeep and could only come out with the help of locals who rushed us to a hospital,” he said. The other incident happened near Kalwadi village when a man and his son going to Jhajjar on a bike were hit by a yet-to-be-identified vehicle. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Khalid, 22, and his father Naseem, 46, both residents of Mandikheda in Nuh.

Both died on the spot, said police.

“We have registered two separate FIRs against unknown drivers. We handed over the bodies to their kin after the post mortem and a probe is on,” said Inspector Vimal Kumar, SHO, Tauru Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)