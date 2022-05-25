Russia launched a fresh assault on the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the battlefield Donbas region, threatening to close off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of the advance. DIPLOMACY

* The European union hopes to be able to agree sanctions on Russian oil before its next summit, President Charles Michel said. * The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to make breaking EU sanctions against Russia a crime, a move that would allow EU governments to confiscate assets of companies and individuals that evade EU restrictions against Moscow.

FIGHTING * Russian forces intensified their assault on two key towns in Ukraine's industrial Donbas region on Wednesday, with constant mortar bombardment destroying houses, killing civilians and threatening the last escape route, Ukrainian officials said.

* Ukraine's defence ministry said its forces were to remain in control of a key highway to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk. ECONOMY

* The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default on Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders. * Recent payments for Russian gas made in euros or dollars have worked, German government sources said on Wednesday, adding that the payments were in line with European Union rules.

* The insurance industry threatens to throw a spanner in the works of Russia's oil trade, unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters. * India will continue to buy discounted oil from Russia, according to a senior government source.

* Ukraine is looking for ways to circumvent Russian months-long blockade of its ports to get grains and vegetable oils out of the country. * Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia was trying to "blackmail" the international community by raising the possibility of unblocking Black Sea ports, critical for grains exports, in return for a relaxation of sanctions.

* Russian lawmakers on Tuesday gave the first stamp of approval to a bill that would allow Russian entities to take over foreign companies that have left the market in opposition to Moscow's actions in Ukraine. QUOTES

Ukraine should not be pushed to accept a bad deal with President Vladimir Putin, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. "It is much more dangerous giving in to Putin than provoking him," Kallas said. "All these seemingly small concessions to the aggressor lead to big wars. We have done this mistake already three times: Georgia, Crimea and Donbas." (Compiled by Peter Graff and Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)