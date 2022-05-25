Coal India Q4 net profit surges 46 per cent to Rs 6,715 crore

State-run Coal India Limited on Wednesday reported Rs 6,692.94 crore net profit for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 4,586.78 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year growth of 45.91 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit in January-March 2022 period surged by 47.4 per cent. During October-December quarter Coal India had posted Rs 4,557 crore net profit.

Coal India's revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021-22 rose to Rs 3,2706.77 crore, registering a growth of 22.49 per cent over Rs 26,700.14 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year. The company's board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday approved the financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2022.

The company's board has approved Rs 3 per share dividend subject to shareholder approval in the annual general meeting (AGM). "The board of directors in its meeting held on date had recommended payment of final dividend for the financial year 2021-22 @ 3/- per share of the face value of Rs 10/- as recommended by the Audit Committee of CIL in its meeting held on date subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company," Coal India said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. (ANI)

