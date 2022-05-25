Left Menu

Russia to pay forex on Eurobond coupons due on May 27

Last week, Russia's finance ministry wired $71.25 million for a dollar-denominated bond and 26.5 million euros for euro-denominated notes ahead of the coupon payment date which was due on May 27, and as a key U.S. waiver was expiring this week. NSD said in a statement to Reuters that it received U.S. dollars for Eurobond maturing in 2026 and euros for the notes due in 2036, from the ministry, respectively. Payments in forex will be made according to the issuance documentation," NSD said.

Russia to pay forex on Eurobond coupons due on May 27

Russia will pay holders of a dollar-denominated bond and euro-denominated notes, due in 2026 and 2036, respectively, in foreign currency as per issues' prospectus, the National Settlement Depository said. Last week, Russia's finance ministry wired $71.25 million for a dollar-denominated bond and 26.5 million euros for euro-denominated notes ahead of the coupon payment date which was due on May 27, and as a key U.S. waiver was expiring this week.

NSD said in a statement to Reuters that it received U.S. dollars for Eurobond maturing in 2026 and euros for the notes due in 2036, from the ministry, respectively. "The date of fixing the list of Eurobond holders is May 26, according to the plan payments will take place on May 27... Payments in forex will be made according to the issuance documentation," NSD said.

