Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir
- Country:
- India
Mobile internet was suspended in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after a court awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on Wednesday, officials said.
They said the mobile internet has been suspended across all network service providers in the Valley.
However, the officials said, internet services were working on fixed-line, including fiber and broadband.
The officials said the decision to suspend the mobile internet was taken as a precautionary measure after Malik's sentencing by a court in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valley
- Yasin Malik
- Delhi
- Malik
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism
Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism
Separatist leader Yasin Malik pleads guilty before Delhi court in case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in J&K.
Jhiram Valley naxal attack: HC stays proceedings of judicial commission, issues notice to govt
Sense of "insecurity” among Kashmiri Pandit employees increasing in valley: BJP