Left Menu

Fake 'Delhi cop' arrested in Noida

A 27-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating as an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, officials said.The accused, Rahul Sharma, is a native of Haryanas Panipat district, but was staying in Naya Bans village here, they added.Officials from the Phase 1 police station were on patrolling duty when they spotted a man wearing a police uniform and roaming around the Sangam hotel.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:01 IST
Fake 'Delhi cop' arrested in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly impersonating as an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, officials said.

The accused, Rahul Sharma, is a native of Haryana's Panipat district, but was staying in Naya Bans village here, they added.

''Officials from the Phase 1 police station were on patrolling duty when they spotted a man wearing a police uniform and roaming around the Sangam hotel. He was wearing the uniform of the Delhi Police but seemed suspicious. Asked about his movement in the area, he identified himself as Rahul Sharma and claimed to be an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police,'' a Noida police spokesperson said.

However, on further questioning, the accused revealed that he was not a police personnel and was donning the uniform in order to create an impression in the public, the official said, adding that he was subsequently arrested.

''This act of the accused is of a serious nature, which was to mislead people and could also malign and tarnish the image of the police department,'' the official said.

Police have seized two sets of uniforms, a name-and-designation badge, track suits, fake identity cards of the Delhi Police and an iPhone from the accused's possession.

An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 1 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468, 471 (both related to forgery) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022