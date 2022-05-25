Left Menu

Lucid Motors recalling 1,100 U.S. vehicles over display issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a disabled screen would not show critical information, such as the speedometer, gear selection indicators, and warning lights. The California-based automaker plans to mail notification letters June 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:12 IST
Lucid Motors recalling 1,100 U.S. vehicles over display issue
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Lucid Motors said Wednesday it is recalling 1,100 2022 Air vehicles because display screens may fail to work due to a wiring harness possibly not being secured properly.

Lucid said it was not aware of any failures due to the condition. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a disabled screen would not show critical information, such as the speedometer, gear selection indicators, and warning lights. Dealers will inspect and secure the wiring harness. The California-based automaker plans to mail notification letters June 20.

Also Read: Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022