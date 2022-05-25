Lucid Motors recalling 1,100 U.S. vehicles over display issue

Lucid Motors said Wednesday it is recalling 1,100 2022 Air vehicles because display screens may fail to work due to a wiring harness possibly not being secured properly.

Lucid said it was not aware of any failures due to the condition. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a disabled screen would not show critical information, such as the speedometer, gear selection indicators, and warning lights. Dealers will inspect and secure the wiring harness. The California-based automaker plans to mail notification letters June 20.

Also Read: Police say suspect in California church shooting is Asian male in his 60s who is not believed to live in the community, reports AP.VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)