Left Menu

UK to carry out national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:17 IST
UK to carry out national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The acquisition of British microchip factory Newport Wafer Fab by Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia has been called in for a full national security assessment, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

"We welcome overseas investment, but it must not threaten Britain's national security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

The government, which has the power to intervene in acquisitions on national security grounds, has 30 working days to carry out its assessment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022