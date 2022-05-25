UK to carry out national security assessment of sale of microchip factory to China's Nexperia

The acquisition of British microchip factory Newport Wafer Fab by Chinese-owned technology company Nexperia has been called in for a full national security assessment, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

"We welcome overseas investment, but it must not threaten Britain's national security," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

The government, which has the power to intervene in acquisitions on national security grounds, has 30 working days to carry out its assessment.

