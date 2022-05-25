Left Menu

Prez arrives in Kerala for 2-day visit

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:49 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on a two-day state visit on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival here by a special air force flight, Kovind was received by a host of dignitaries, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Mayor Aryan Rajendran.

The President is accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati.

He will inaugurate the two-day National Women Legislators' Conference-2022 at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall of the Legislative Assembly complex on Thursday.

The President will leave for Pune on Thursday evening.

