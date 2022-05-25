Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Q4 profit falls by 46 pc to Rs 90cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 46 per cent to Rs 90 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The health care provider had reported a PAT of Rs 168 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,546 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 2,868 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year ended March 31, 2022 the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,056 crore as against Rs 150 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 14,663 crore for the last fiscal while the same was at Rs 10,560 crore in FY21.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 11.75 per share of face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, it added.

The company said its board also approved the re-appointment of Prathap C Reddy as a whole time director designated as an Executive Chairman for a period of two years with effect from June 25, 2022, subject to the approval of shareholders.

''We come to the end of a challenging year with the fourth quarter results heralding the return to a new post-COVID normal for the healthcare industry. While there were a large number of COVID cases, the Omicron wave that peaked in January 2022 was thankfully not accompanied by the high mortality and morbidity seen in the second wave last year, though there was a dip in elective surgeries during this period,'' Reddy said.

As on March 31, 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,875 operating beds across the network.

