Davos updates | Gore calls for gun control after US shooting

Former US Vice President Al Gore is calling for stronger gun legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Texas that killed 21 people, mostly children.

Speaking on a climate panel Wednesday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Gore said the latest mass shooting represented a “uniquely American form of devastation.” Gore, who shared a Nobel Peace Prize with the UN's top body of climate scientists for their work on climate change, made the remarks on the panel on “greenwashing,” or businesses claiming to be environmentally friendly when they are not.

Gore also made a parallel between the failure to pass comprehensive gun control legislation in the US with the seeming inability of Congress to pass major climate change legislation. He said lobbying and vested interests are able to maintain the status quo.

Gore says, “Our democracy has been paralysed, bought, captured. It has to stop.” ___ Both Ukrainian and European Union officials have pointed out how Europe is sending massive amounts of funding to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, while still fueling Vladimir Putin's war machine by buying Moscow's oil and and natural gas.

European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on a trade panel at the World Economic Forum gathering that the EU needs to act on energy if it wants to get at the heart of financing for Putin's war.

Otherwise, he said Wednesday, “We are in somewhat of a paradoxical situation where we are providing massive support to Ukraine with one hand and then we provide financing to Putin to continue its war with another hand. So this clearly needs to stop.'' Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed the thought in separate comments at Davos. He says Europe has learned Russia uses energy as a weapon and that it's important to diversify.

He added, “After three months of fighting, my message is simple: kill Russian exports.'' ___ Israeli President Isaac Herzog is calling on other nations to consider a “renewable Middle East” as a resource for sustainable food, water and energy solutions.

At the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Herzog appealed Wednesday for a new partnership with nations in Europe, Asia and Africa modeled in part on the economic agreements Israel has struck with four Arab nations.

He says such new links would expand a “zone of understanding, despite wide gaps and conflicting narratives” about a surge in violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Herzog's speech comes amid international criticism of Israel's conduct, including over the recent killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions from Palestinian authorities and her colleagues that the bullet that killed her came from an Israeli gun.

Herzog, asked after his speech about Abu Akleh's death, called it a “very tragic event” but said “there could be a few scenarios.” That's an apparent reference to Israel's insistence that Abu Akhleh could potentially have been killed by a Palestinian bullet.

___ Financial officials at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos say Russia's war in Ukraine has been a major setback to the global economic recovery.

Gita Gopinath, IMF's first deputy managing director, said on a panel Wednesday about global growth that “a confluence of shocks” are hitting the world.

She says there's a cost-of-living crisis as prices of fuel, food and other commodities soar. On top of that, central banks are raising interest rates to tackle high inflation, China is seeing a slowdown amid COVID-19 lockdowns and the real estate sector is facing weaknesses.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde says the war in Ukraine has revealed that the problems are especially acute in Europe.

On a panel called European Unity in a Disordered World?, she said, “Europe is 20% more open to global value chains vulnerabilities” than other global markets. Because of that, Lagarde says, “it's not surprising that the breaking down and the bottlenecks of global value chains affect European companies and us more than others.” ___ The World Economic Forum has unveiled an initiative to develop the metaverse, a virtual reality construct that many tech companies are betting will be the next big thing for the internet.

The metaverse will merge virtual life with real life and create endless new playgrounds and workspaces for users equipped with virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses, smartphone apps or other devices.

The forum said Wednesday that it will work with businesses, regulators, civil society and academic experts to help define and build the metaverse. The focus will be on governing the metaverse as well as how to create economic and societal value.

In a panel talk on the metaverse, Facebook parent Meta's chief product officer, Chris Cox, says he envisioned the need for standards and governance. Meta is betting big on the metaverse as the next big source of the company's growth.

He says there “will probably be something like a ratings system'' for movies, music and other content in the metaverse so parents and young people “can have some sense of what the rules are in the environment that they're going to walk into.” Cox compared it to walking into a bar versus a playground, which each have a “different expectation” of the rules that govern those places.

