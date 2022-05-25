Left Menu

Man burnt alive as private bus catches fire in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:03 IST
An unidentified man was charred to death when a private bus caught fire in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday evening after coming in contact with a wire of a roadside electric pole, police said.

The accident took place in the Dokda Chowki area under Kansabel police station limits of the district at around 6:30 pm, said a police officer.

The bus, ferrying around a dozen passengers, came in contact with a wire of a roadside electric pole, resulting in a short-circuit which caused the fire, said the officer.

One of the passengers was charred to death while the others were rescued with the help of local residents, he said, adding the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

