Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva: 'Trend of fragmentation is strong'

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said she worries less about the risk that the war in Ukraine and a further slowdown in China might trigger a global recession than she does about the strength of the trend toward economic and political fragmentation. The IMF last month slashed its global growth outlook for 2022 to 3.6% from 4.4%, the second downgrade this year, and she repeated her warning that events since then may prompt additional cuts to the forecast.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:25 IST
IMF's Georgieva: 'Trend of fragmentation is strong'

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said she worries less about the risk that the war in Ukraine and a further slowdown in China might trigger a global recession than she does about the strength of the trend toward economic and political fragmentation.

The IMF last month slashed its global growth outlook for 2022 to 3.6% from 4.4%, the second downgrade this year, and she repeated her warning that events since then may prompt additional cuts to the forecast. That, however, is not what weighs most on her mind at present, Georgieva said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum here. "What worries us more is not the fact that we had these downgrades, because from 3.6% to get into negative territory for the world economy, there is a long way to go," she said.

"What worries us more," she continued, "is the risk that we are going to walk into a world with more fragmentation, with trade blocs and currency blocs, separating what was up to now still an integrated world economy." Georgieva's remarks echoed a prominent concern overhanging this week's delayed reboot of the annual gathering of global business and government leaders in the Swiss Alps: That events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine is indicative that the era of globalization that had prevailed for the past three decades is on its last legs.

"The trend of fragmentation is strong," Georgieva said during a session titled "An Economic Iron Curtain: Scenarios and Their Implications." "I was raised on the other side of the Iron Curtain. I hated it. And I can tell you it scares me that we maybe we're sleepwalking after the hot war into another cold war."

(Additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022