PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-05-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 00:47 IST
UP: Safai Karamcharis of Mathura civic body go on strike
Safai Karamcharis of the Mathura Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh went on a strike on Wednesday over their various demands, including those related to salary.

''We will not budge until our 11-point demands are met,'' said a leader of the protesting sanitation workers.

He claimed that while Safai Karamcharis in other civic bodies are paid wages of 30 days every month, those in Mathura get payment for only 26 days.

Their other major demands included release of salary increment and distribution of uniforms.

The civic authorities have declared the strike illegal.

Action under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) would be taken against those not joining duty on May 26, Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said.

''They were invited for a dialogue but, instead of coming for the discussion, they continued shouting slogans outside the office in violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 clamped over a fortnight ago,'' an official said.

According to officials, while increment of more than 50 per cent of the employees has been cleared, the rest of the files are under process.

They said distribution of uniforms for women employees would start from June 1.

