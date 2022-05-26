Left Menu

S.Korea's central bank raises rates to 1.75%, as widely expected

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 26-05-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 06:20 IST
S.Korea's central bank raises rates to 1.75%, as widely expected
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday in a second consecutive meeting, as largely expected, to wrestle consumer inflation down from 13-year highs.

The Bank of Korea's Monetary Policy Board voted to raise the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.75%, an outcome all but one of the 28 analysts polled by Reuters foresaw.

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at 0210 GMT.

Also Read: Biden, South Korea's Yoon to meet amid worries about North Korea

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022