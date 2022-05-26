Left Menu

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 196 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 196.28 points and Nifty by 45.50 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-05-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 09:57 IST
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 196 points
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 196.28 points and Nifty by 45.50 points. At 9:38 AM, the BSE Sensex was up by 196.28 points or 0.37 per cent at 53,945.54.

BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world. The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 34,633.70, at 9:38 AM, up by 45.50 points or 0.08 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022