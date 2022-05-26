L&T Technology Services inaugurates Engineering R&D Centre in Poland to provide Embedded and Digital Solutions to Clients

Krakow ER&D Centre to cater to major industries including Automotive and Hi-Tech; LTTS to ramp up the centre headcount to over 300 engineers Bengaluru, India & Krakow, Poland – Business Wire India L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today inaugurated its Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) centre in Krakow, Poland, which will cater to global customers, leveraging cutting edge technologies in the Automotive, Mobility and Hi-Tech domains.

The state-of-the-art centre will mark its expansion into Eastern Europe, contributing to the growth of regional economy, delivering cutting-edge technology, expanding workforce, and support major projects through its innovative engineering processes. The ER&D centre will cater to several major customers in Europe and North America, including a U.S. based automotive Tier 1 company.

In the new Engineering R&D Centre, LTTS will work on both software and hardware development of product lines. This centre is part of LTTS’ global delivery model and is a logical extension of LTTS’ Munich, Gothenburg and Jerusalem engineering centres, allowing the new centre to bring in specialized competencies along with local talent.

The ER&D centre was officially inaugurated by the Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Mr. Jerzy Muzyk and Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Her Excellency Nagma Mohamed Mallick, in the presence of Mr. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services.

Known for imparting first-class technical education, academic ecosystem and infrastructure, Poland provides a pool of talented engineers who are setting a benchmark in cutting-edge technology. LTTS plans to hire up to 300 engineers in the next three years for the centre. LTTS will also utilize its in-house Global Engineering Academy (GEA) to enable employees to reskill and upskill their domain knowledge and align it to customer requirements, while exploring collaboration opportunities with AGH University Krakow, Krakow University of Technology and UK-based Coventry University to expand the engineering talent pool in Poland.

Mr. Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services, said, “By establishing this important centre in Poland, we aim to make our customers in Europe and North America benefit from LTTS’ long-standing expertise in new age engineering and embedded technologies. We also seek to tap into the local engineering talent pool for many of our mission critical global programs, and will work with the local administration and the academia to further develop the local ecosystem. We would also like to express our gratitude for all the support we have received from government institutions and local authorities.” Mr. Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, commented on the inauguration, “We welcome the investments from an Engineering Services leader like LTTS. With LTTS set to contribute in important aspects like technology advancements, R&D and skill building for young engineers, I am optimistic that the local population will benefit greatly from this ER&D Hub.” About L&T Technology Services Ltd L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 20,800 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 89 innovation labs as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.ltts.com/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Seen in the picture (from right to left): Jagyan Mishra, Delivery Head (Europe) at LTTS, Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board at LTTS, Mr. Jerzy Muzyk, Deputy Mayor of the City of Krakow, Her Excellency Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Poland, Mr. Lukasz Słoniowski, President of the Board at Investor Support Krakow and Rajkumar Ravindranathan, Chief Business Officer at LTTS, during the inauguration of the ER&D centre.

