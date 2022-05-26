INT. on global expansion path; to hire 2500 in next 3 years with key focus on leadership hiring

KOLKATA, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indus Net Technologies (INT.), technology partner for leading brands across 4 continents, is eyeing aggressive global expansion. INT. will invest more than Rs. 100 Cr. over the next three years to grow its topline by 3X, from existing and new clients. Leading the chart is the plan to add around 2500 experts to its taskforce, across the company's Technology, Analytics and Marketing verticals. INT. serves the BFSI and Life Sciences enterprises across India, North America and English speaking Europe. ''So far, we have witnessed a rapidly expanding client base spanning domains in which we have a leading market position. From here on, to scale up deliveries and add new clients, we are recalibrating our energies on creating the best leadership pool in the technology, analytics, marketing, consulting, sales and people domains as part of our 3-year expansion blueprint, with a 3X growth at the heart of the agenda. We are financially stronger than ever and given our healthy cash flows, the idea is not to shy away from aggressive spending to get the right results,'' said Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT.

Founded in 1997, INT. has charted a remarkable course dotted with successful deliveries and steady YoY revenue and profit growth over the last two and a half decades – a feat few technology firms can boast of over such a long cycle. With a one-stop and full-stack delivery slate, INT. has 100+ reputed clients under its belt, serviced by its 4 global offices. The company is home to more than 850 professionals and growing.

Over the years, the company has won numerous laurels, chief amongst them being recognition at the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Deloitte Technology Fast 50 multiple times, along with the Great Place to Work® recognition.

Spearheaded by its dynamic founder and CEO, Abhishek Rungta, INT. has metamorphosed from an SME into an IT heavy hitter and evolved as a technology partner of global reputed brands like Ageas, Cashpoint, ICICI Bank, Tesco Bank, SBI General Insurance, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Mutual Fund, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Alchem, SRL Diagnostics, and Honeywell to name a few.

