HONEYWELL AND NARAYANA HEALTH PARTNER TO EXPLORE CO-CREATION OF HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES

Strategic partnership will develop a digital transformation roadmap and create opportunities for co-innovation in healthcare technologies BENGALURU, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited (Narayana Health) to identify, assess and collaborate on opportunities for the latter's digital transformation journey. This will enable Narayana Health to offer technology-driven, affordable and accessible healthcare for all. The MoU is subject to definitive agreements to be executed between Honeywell and Narayana Health.

''These are times of great promise and even greater opportunities in healthcare innovation. At Honeywell, we recognize this and have pivoted towards the development of technologies that will shape the future of healthcare delivery. The MoU with Narayana Health – one of India's foremost healthcare service providers – offers us an opportunity to create a strategic technology development roadmap that will eventually transform India's healthcare industry,'' said Suresh Venkatarayalu, Chief Technology Officer, Honeywell.

''Sensors and digital technology will disrupt health care delivery. Narayana Healthcare is delighted to work with Honeywell to develop digital technologies for making health care safer, more accessible, and more affordable,'' said Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Healthcare.

Honeywell's Advanced Sensing Technologies (AST) healthcare business builds on the company's global leadership in sensors to offer devices and software for hospitals, clinics and elderly care facilities to improve communication, collaboration and coordination of clinical care.

''The pandemic made it abundantly clear that healthcare organizations need technology that can be seamlessly integrated into existing systems and processes to streamline error prone tasks, enhance patient experience, and improve organizational agility,'' said Robert Robinson, Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Sensing Technologies Healthcare, Honeywell.

Based on the terms of the MoU, Honeywell and Narayana Health will work towards co-innovation and introduction of new products, establish technology development centers, co-create joint capabilities in technology development and research, and undertake the development of fire safety codecs that ensure an end-to-end life safety system to make hospitals safer. As a technology partner, Honeywell will also help enhance and optimize Narayana Health's digital processes and offer training to its employees.

The healthcare industry is continuously evolving to keep up with increasing regulatory pressures, while maintaining an environment where patients and staff feel safe. COVID-19 highlighted the need for bringing efficiencies in healthcare delivery to enable fewer personnel to do more onsite. The growth in telemedicine also opened newer avenues for hospitals to manage patient care. Healthcare providers often struggle with developing the right approach to stay ahead of these changes. To help meet some of these challenges, last year Honeywell launched its Real-Time Health Monitoring System (RTHMS). This is a smart edge-to-cloud communication platform for remote and real-time patient monitoring that acts as a bridge between caregiver and patient. This offering integrates hardware and software to improve care delivery, enhance healthcare worker productivity, and enable process efficiency. By digitizing and automating critical tasks, RTHMS can reduce hospital administrative tasks by 35%.1 ''Narayana Healthcare has made remarkable progress in using technology to improve clinical outcomes and increase healthcare delivery efficiency. Honeywell's sensor-based applications will complement our efforts in real-time patient monitoring and fire safety, raising the bar for others to meet,'' said Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited.

Honeywell has a robust portfolio of healthcare technologies – from a patient's first visit, to diagnosis, and returning home from care, Honeywell has the technologies to help healthcare providers increase productivity, efficiency, and shape the future of their organizations.

