The incident happened on Monday afternoon in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi in which a total of 120 people were injured.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:58 IST
Two killed in gas cylinder explosion at restaurant in UAE are Indian and Pakistani: report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Indian national and a Pakistani citizen were killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi early this week that also left 120 others injured, including 106 Indians, according to a media report.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi in which a total of 120 people were injured. The two killed, included an Indian and a Pakistani, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

"Two people – an Indian and a Pakistani expat – died and 120 people, including 106 Indians were injured in the gas explosion at a restaurant in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi," the report said.

The Indian Embassy also confirmed that one of the deceased was an Indian.

"As per information provided by the UAE authorities, one Indian national is among those deceased and 106 Indian nationals suffered injuries," the report said, quoting a statement from the Indian Embassy.

It said that it is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

"The embassy is in regular contact with the local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased and has been assured of all support by the UAE authorities. Embassy officials have reached out to the family of the deceased and are extending every assistance in an expeditious manner." The embassy is also closely monitoring the condition of the injured admitted to hospitals in the emirate.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has also confirmed the nationality of the second deceased and said the official paperwork is being done.

Indians and Pakistanis make up much of the foreign workforce that powers the Emirates.

