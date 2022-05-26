Left Menu

FTSE 100 subdued, telecoms group BT hit by Altice stake probe

Britain's top share index was largely flat on Thursday, with BT Group tumbling on news that the UK government was set to probe Altice UK's stake in the telecoms group, while economic growth worries kept the global mood in check.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:02 IST
Britain's top share index was largely flat on Thursday, with BT Group tumbling on news that the UK government was set to probe Altice UK's stake in the telecoms group, while economic growth worries kept the global mood in check. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat at 0715 GMT, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index inched 0.1% higher.

Asian share markets slipped despite a higher close on Wall Street due to persistent concerns over growth in China and worries about the Federal Reserve's intent to tighten policy quickly. Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider BT dropped almost 5%, while water company United Utilities slid 6% after its full-year earnings report.

JD Sports Fashion, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, dropped 1.6% after it ousted longstanding executive chairman Peter Cowgill, saying its internal governance and controls had not kept pace with the firm's growth.

