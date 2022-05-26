Bitget KCGI 2022 Officially Begins alongside Extended Registration

Singapore, 19 May, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange, Bitget, today announced its bi-annual trading competition - King's Cup Global Invitational (KCGI), which has officially begun. Due to the overwhelming response since its launch, the deadline for registration has been extended. While the actual competition will still commence on May 20, 10:00 (UTC +8), participants can continue to register for the competition from May 20, 10:00 (UTC +8) to May 24, 10:00 (UTC+8). KCGI 2022 will officially conclude by June 10, 10:00 (UTC+8).

When registration for KCGI 2022 officially opened on May 9, a record number of 500 registrants were recorded, signifying a positive response for the long-awaited return of the trading competition for the Bitget community. As details of the competition continued to emerge, including the doubled prize pool as well as a variety of gifts offered as prizes, the number of users continued to increase. To date, more than 3,000 registrants have been recorded, representing a 500% increase since launch day. In light of such an overwhelming response from the community, and following the momentum of last year's popularity, the registration window has now been extended by four days to May 24. Users with at least 300 USDT in their futures account at the time of application will be eligible to participate in this year's KCGI.

During KCGI's initial debut in 2021, more than 10,000 users participated. Responses from the community were largely positive, with more than 88% of users indicating that they would participate in the next edition of KCGI, and more than 79% of users stating they would share this initiative with other fellow traders. Trading competitions have proved to be innovative and interactive avenues to build and expand existing communities within the crypto space. Offering a separate opportunity and environment for users to engage in, alongside the possibility of earning fruitful returns, also reiterates the flexibility and endless possibilities available to traders within the space.

Commenting on the official commencement of the competition, Bitget's CEO, Sandra Lou said, "Leveraging on the growing influence of trading competitions, as well as the successful run of KCGI, we will continue our efforts in introducing more rewarding and enticing initiatives for our users to participate in. Most importantly, we look forward to giving our users more options when looking to diversify their investment portfolios.

Sandra continued to add, "We are extremely heartened to see the overwhelming response from users during the initial round of registration. With this unprecedented move of extending the deadline, we are looking forward to seeing the competition unfold. Let the games begin!"

