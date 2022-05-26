Left Menu

Zydus gets USFDA nod for chemotherapy drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pemetrexed for injection used to treat certain types of cancers.The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA is for Pemetrexed for injection, in strengths of 100 mgvial, 500 mgvial, and 1,000 mgvial of single dose, the company said in a regulatory filing.Pemetrexed is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:09 IST
Zydus gets USFDA nod for chemotherapy drug
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Pemetrexed for injection used to treat certain types of cancers.

The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for Pemetrexed for injection, in strengths of 100 mg/vial, 500 mg/vial, and 1,000 mg/vial of single dose, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Pemetrexed is used to treat certain types of cancers such as lung cancer, mesothelioma. It is a chemotherapy drug that works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells, it added.

The drug will be manufactured at Zydus Hospira, Gujarat, the company said.

Citing IQVIA MAT March 2022 data, the company said Pemetrexed for injection had a market size of USD 1.23 billion. The group now has 314 approvals and has filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022