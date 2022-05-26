Hafele Introduces all New Smart Height Adjustable Table Fittings

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Our lifestyles are constantly adapting to new places, changing times, and evolving technologies. We possess the ability to access and control almost every aspect of our lives with just a tap, click and swipe. While such advancement is otherwise beneficial, it may, at times, encourage a sedimentary lifestyle among many especially those who work extensively on laptops or computers. Recognizing this trend Hafele brings to you, smart height adjustable table fittings that are ergonomically designed to grant you the highest level of flexibility and comfort. The two models within this range Alti 120 and Alti 80 can be installed anywhere you require a workstation - offices, commercial business centers, shared workspaces, colleges and homes This range enables you to change the height of your worktable according to your convenience; while sitting it helps you attain the perfect posture preventing you from acquiring back ailments or any kind of muscle or eye strain and while standing it helps you burn extra calories by increasing your cardiovascular activity. Constant movement adjusts the amount of load being put on the body, increases specific body part rest intervals, and thus reduces the development of adverse risk factors that may eventually lead to obesity, thrombosis, diabetes and cholesterol. This also enhances productivity and improves mental health. Alti 120 is a wide, two-legged table system ideal for larger spaces like offices and commercial spaces while Alti 80 is a one-legged table perfect for bed side corner desks or smaller areas. The tables can be operated by their dedicated handsets or via Bluetooth using the AiDesk mobile application. Through this app, you can keep a track of your sitting and standing time as well as calories burnt in the given period. For Alti 120, the supplied handset comes with additional features that let you save your favourite settings in the memory option and provide an option of USB charging. Lead the revolution and adopt a better, more convenient and ergonomic working style with Hafele’s Height Adjustable Table Fittings. Hafele India Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively. PWR PWR

