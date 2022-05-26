BPCL posts highest ever annual revenue from Operations of INR 433,406.48 Crore

• BPCL declares a final dividend of INR 6 per equity share • BPCL has reported Revenue from Operations of INR 433,406.48 Crore for the year April-March 2022 and INR 1,23,550.93 Crore for Q4 of FY22 • The net profit for the fourth quarter of FY22 was INR 2,130.53 Crore as compared to the profit of INR 11,940.13 Crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21 • Highest ever market sales of petroleum products in Q4 • Significant increase in product cracks in the international market in last quarter MUMBAI, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharat Petroleum, the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, has posted a net profit of INR 8,788.73 Crore in FY22.

Major highlights of the financial results are given below – • Net profit for the fourth quarter stood at INR 2,130.53 Crore • Company's gross refining margins (GRM) for the year stood at US$ 9.09 per barrel and for Jan-Mar 2022 quarter at US$ 15.26 per barrel.

• EBITDA was at INR 18,528.19 Crore; EBITDA margin was at 4% in FY22 and Q4FY22 as well.

• Debt-Equity ratio as of March 31, 2022, was at 0.49x (as against 0.48x in FY21) BPCL declares a final dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share Physical Performance • Total Market Sales was 42.51 MMT in FY 22, while Mumbai and Kochi refineries Processed 30.07 MMT in FY 22. The market sales and crude throughput have very nearly reached the per-covid level • BPCL added 1,434 New Fuel Stations, taking their network strength to 20,063, the 2nd second highest retailing network in India • BPCL launched 'NextGen' PFS at 1,170 outlets across hundred smart cities to offer a unique experience to customers (Total count: 1,700 as on 31.03.2022) • Expanded FINO financial services to 12,227 Fuel Stations (Total count: 12,227 as on 31.03.2022) • 507 CNG Stations commissioned • BPCL added 54 new distributors, taking LPG distributor network strength to 6213 and the customer base increased to 8.93 Crore Q4FY21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Rs. Cr) Quarterly Yearly Q4FY22 Q4FY21 % Change FY22 FY21 % Change Revenue from Operations 1,23,217.10 99,741.38 23.54% 4,32,569.62 3,04,274.46 42.16% EBITDA 7,085.27 13,488.81 24,076.72 28,489.64 Net Profit 2,802.74 10,641.94 11,681.50 17,319.83 Commenting on the financial performance, Shri Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, Director (Finance), said, ''BPCL has recorded highest ever revenue from operation crossing INR 4.33 Lakh Crore for full financial year. A significant increase in product cracks in the international market in the last quarter has helped BPCL to report a healthy Gross Refinery Margin (GRM). Further, with the normalization of business and improved economic conditions, BPCL registered the highest ever market sales of petroleum products in this quarter. We have added 1,434 Retail outlets during the year 2021-22 and taking the total number of retail outlets to more than 20,000.'' About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL): A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, subsidiary of Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of over 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations, and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises around 20,000 Retail Outlets, 6,600 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 58 Aviation Service Stations, and 3 Lube blending plants, and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering with communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building, and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

