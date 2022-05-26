Left Menu

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine people, including an Army personnel, were killed when their cab rolled into a deep gorge on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said here on Thursday.

The cab, on its way from Kargil to Srinagar, skidded off the road late on Wednesday at Zojila and rolled down the gorge, they added. The police, army and locals launched a search-cum-rescue operation and recovered four bodies and rescued five others who were rushed to a hospital, officials said.

The injured succumbed to injuries at the hospital, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Poonch-resident Azhar Iqbal (driver), Ankit Dileep , a resident of Gujarat, Gandhi Marmu and his father Mangal Marmu, both residents of Jharkhand, Ranjit Kumar, a resident of Punjab, Muhammad Aslam Parray a resident of Kulgam (JK), Naib Subedar Nanak Chand, a resident of UP, Dileshwar Sidhar, resident of Chattisgarh, and another person identified as Sunil Lal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

