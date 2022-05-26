Qatar Airways IPO will wait until decade end – CEO
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-05-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Investors looking to buy a stake in state-owned Qatar Airways will have to wait until the end of the decade to buy it in an initial public offering, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker told a news conference on Thursday in Doha.
"If you want to invest your money, you will have to wait until the end of the decade in order to be able to invest in a Qatar Airways IPO," he said, giving no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doha
- Qatar Airways
Advertisement