Left Menu

BMW expects EV sales to account for over 10 pc of total car sales in India by next year

German luxury carmaker BMW is expecting electric vehicle sales to account for over 10 per cent of its total car sales in India by next year, as it accelerates its electrification journey in the country, a top company official said on Thursday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:16 IST
BMW expects EV sales to account for over 10 pc of total car sales in India by next year
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

German luxury carmaker BMW is expecting electric vehicle sales to account for over 10 per cent of its total car sales in India by next year, as it accelerates its electrification journey in the country, a top company official said on Thursday. The company, which launched its all-electric sedan i4 in India at an introductory price of Rs 69.9 lakh, is confident that with the ''widest electric vehicle portfolio'' it will lead the charge in electromobility'' in India. In November last year, the company announced plans to launch three electric vehicles in six months in India. It has already launched its technology flagship all-electric SUV iX and all-electric MINI SE luxury hatchback.

''When we launched these two products, the iX and Mini SE (electric) what we're seeing is an approximate demand of about 5 per cent which is really healthy... and with the i4 launching, I expect by next year, the electric demand would be over 10 per cent of our volumes,'' BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told PTI here at the sidelines of the launch. In the January-March period of 2022, BMW group had posted one of its best quarters in India with a 25.3 per cent jump in four-wheeler sales at 2,815 units.

In 2021, the group delivered 8,876 cars, a growth of 34.4 per cent from the previous year. Stating that BMW is making sure that it provides the most diverse electric vehicles portfolio, he said, ''I don't think any brand or a company in India is offering such a diverse portfolio''. Pawah further said, ''These three cars an entirely different (in) character, attracting different clientele covering, I would say, the most wide variety of customer base in electric mobility in India''. Globally also, BMW has been pioneering electric mobility for the past 10 years, and will continue to be at the forefront, he added. The newly launched i4 is imported as a completely built unit. It has the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology with an integrated drive unit powered by an electric motor, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The i4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in 5.7 seconds with an output of 340 hp. It has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 80.7-kilowatt hours.

Earlier speaking at the launch of i4, he said, ''We at BMW Group are leading the charge in electromobility in India...And today I'm really excited that I'm introducing to you the first-ever electric mid-size sedan in the country''.

The i4 car has a range of 590 kilometres (on a single charge) ''more than any other electric vehicle in India'', he said. BMW i4 can be booked online at shop.bmw.in and deliveries will start by the beginning of July 2022, the company said. As an introductory offer, the BMW i4 will come with a complimentary BMW 'Wallbox' charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022