ElectricPe inks partnership with Electric One

Customers get immediate access to the largest network of 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru BENGALURU, India, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricPe, India's most trusted EV charging platform, has partnered with Electric One, India's Largest EV Super Stores Chain, to provide robust charging infrastructure and encourage EV adoption. Through this alliance, Electric One customers across 82 stores in India will get access to ElectricPe's EV platform. The alliance will be executed phase by phase, starting in Bengaluru, before scaling across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button. It will also strengthen ElectricPe's network, which has already onboarded 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru, the largest network in the city.

''At ElectricPe, we have an unshaken vision to establish the largest network of charging points across India on our platform. Electric One has 82 physical stores, servicing multiple OEMs, and has aggressive growth plans; once a customer purchases an EV, they will immediately get access to our nationwide network and all the perks our platform offers; thereby boosting customer confidence. Working alongside Electric One, we aim to rid the fear of range anxiety and help cater to customer needs in every nook and corner of the country,'' said Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, ElectricPe.

The association will be a step towards a common goal of improving the charging infrastructure access in India to boost customer confidence and seamless adoption of clean mobility. ElectricPe recently committed to ensuring 1,00,000 public charging points on its platform by the end of the year.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Das, Founder & CEO of Electric One, said, ''Building customer confidence and retention has been a core focus for us as we continue to build a market for electric vehicles. We believe that our alliance with ElectricPe will enable this by providing charging infrastructure, technology, and user interface tools of the highest grade, ensuring that the consumer enjoys a hassle-free experience. Having the largest network of 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru is a testimony to their vision.'' ElectricPe is a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform where users can identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make E-mobility easier. Electric One, the only Indo-German multi-branded e-mobility franchise company, offers India's first-ever ecosystem in electric mobility in the 2W and 3W segments that foster the entrepreneurship model across India in the e-mobility sector.

About ElectricPe: ElectricPe is building India's most trusted charging platform for electric vehicles. Co-founded by Avinash Sharma and Raghav Rohila in May 2021, the company makes access to charging points simple, seamless, and efficient. The company's next-gen technology helps users discover charging points and identifies the best while facilitating charging in any station across the country. It does this by leveraging a nationwide network of charging points and independent charge point operators. For more information, please visit: https://www.electricpe.com About Electric One: Electric One is the ''India's Largest EV Super Store chain'' backed by seasoned Founding team from India and Germany. It is a platform for sales and distribution of electric two and three wheelers. The company has on board leading OEM brands and battery supplies and aims to provide pocket friendly mobility solutions and Zero pollution mission. Enabling customer experience with technology and VR are some of the key future areas to focus upon. For more information, please visit: https://electric-one.com/

