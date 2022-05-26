Left Menu

UK launches review of BBC focused on impartiality and 'levelling up'

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:34 IST
The British government on Thursday launched a review of the license-payer-funded BBC broadcaster to consider if reforms are needed to help it achieve "greater impartiality and build a more diverse workforce".

"(The review) will look at the effectiveness of the BBC's editorial complaints process ... and inspect the corporation's market impact on the UK media landscape," the government's department for digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) said.

The DCMS added that it has issued a new legal direction to the BBC to ensure it promotes equality of opportunity for people from working-class backgrounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

