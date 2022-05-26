Royal Bank of Canada beats second-quarter profit estimates

Royal Bank of Canada beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the bank released provisions due to lower risks tied to the pandemic and had strong loan growth.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$2.99 in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$2.79 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.70 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's second-largest lender reported an overall net profit of C$4.3 billion ($3.36 billion), or C$2.96 a share, up 6% from C$4 billion, or C$2.76, a year ago. ($1 = 1.2816 Canadian dollars)

