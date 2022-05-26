MyCarMistry launches a network of global standards car servicing workshops

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): MyCarMistry.com (MCM), a network of global standard car servicing workshops, has brought the best quality car service, using genuine parts at a reasonable price today to the customers of Delhi NCR. MyCarMistry.com is launched with a vision "to ensure that every car owner enjoys best quality ride till the last day of car life." The organisation will ensure the delivery of global standards of car servicing through a network of its owned and third-party workshops that meet stringent quality standards set by MyCarMistry.com.

The car servicing network will provide a seamless experience right from booking of service to hourly updates on service to timely delivery. MyCarMistry.com has also tied up with OEMs of all the leading car brands to ensure that only the genuine quality parts are used. The real differentiator of MCM standards is that it will take only the required service actions to keep service costs in check without compromising on the quality of the ride. MyCarMistry.com is a start-up promoted by Rahul Tyagi, a software engineer and a car enthusiast who decided to take an entrepreneur plunge in an area of his passion after trying traditional career choices. He rigorously worked in car workshops to have hands-on experience in this industry.

Rahul Tyagi, Founder, MyCarMistry.com said, "What started as my passion has now taken institutional form in the shape of MyCarMistry.com. We have an opportunity to completely reshape India's automobile service market. We will set new benchmarks in quality of service, cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction. I am confident that in the next ten years Indian car servicing sector will catch up with global standards and MCM will be the catalyst in this journey." MyCarMistry.com will focus on Delhi NCR for the next two years and plan to expand its network to 20 service workshops. During this period MCM will also test its tier-II cities business model in cities like Raipur etc. MCM has built its business model by servicing around 15,000 cars over the last 3 years. The confidence in its success stems from the fact that 70 per cent of its customer come back to MCM for car servicing.

