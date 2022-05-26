Page Industries Q4 net up 65 pc to Rs 190.5 cr, Revenue up 26 pc to Rs 1,111 cr

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 64.86 per cent in net profit at Rs 190.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.56 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Page Industries Ltd (PIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 26.15 per cent to Rs 1,111.11 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 880.76 crore in the year-ago period.

PIL's total expenses were at Rs 870.04 crore, up 18.58 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 733.69 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, PIL's net profit jumped 57.53 per cent to Rs 536.53 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 340.58 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,886.46 crore in 2021-22. This is 37.18 per cent higher than Rs 2,832.96 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of PIL at its meeting held on Thursday declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share for FY 2021-22.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.

Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 42,456.80 in the afternoon on BSE, up 2.59 per cent from its previous close.

