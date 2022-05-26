Left Menu

Page Industries Q4 net up 65 pc to Rs 190.5 cr, Revenue up 26 pc to Rs 1,111 cr

It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 42,456.80 in the afternoon on BSE, up 2.59 per cent from its previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:04 IST
Page Industries Q4 net up 65 pc to Rs 190.5 cr, Revenue up 26 pc to Rs 1,111 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 64.86 per cent in net profit at Rs 190.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 115.56 crore during the January-March period a year ago, Page Industries Ltd (PIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 26.15 per cent to Rs 1,111.11 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 880.76 crore in the year-ago period.

PIL's total expenses were at Rs 870.04 crore, up 18.58 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 733.69 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, PIL's net profit jumped 57.53 per cent to Rs 536.53 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 340.58 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 3,886.46 crore in 2021-22. This is 37.18 per cent higher than Rs 2,832.96 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors of PIL at its meeting held on Thursday declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 70 per equity share for FY 2021-22.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for manufacture, distribution, and marketing in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, and UAE. It is also the exclusive licensee of Speedo International for the Indian market.

Shares of Page Industries Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs 42,456.80 in the afternoon on BSE, up 2.59 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022