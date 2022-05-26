TD Bank quarterly profit beats estimates
Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as strength in its Canadian retail banking units offset higher expenses and loan-loss provisions. Net income excluding one-off items was C$3.71 billion, or C$$2.02, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.04, a year earlier.
- Country:
- Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as strength in its Canadian retail banking units offset higher expenses and loan-loss provisions.
Net income excluding one-off items was C$3.71 billion, or C$$2.02, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.93 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Canada's second-largest lender reported an overall net profit of C$3.81 billion, or C$2.07 a share, up from C$3.7 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BMW Motorrad Appoints JSP Motorrad as Its Dealer Partner in Bengaluru
Mahindra Electric Mobility moves 2 divisions to Bengaluru
First-ever RFDL title up for grabs as Kerala, Bengaluru lock horns in clash of titans
Mercari to establish centre of excellence in Bengaluru next month
Be your biggest fan and critic, says Justin Gatlin ahead of World 10K Bengaluru