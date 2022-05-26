TD Bank quarterly profit beats estimates

Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as strength in its Canadian retail banking units offset higher expenses and loan-loss provisions.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$3.71 billion, or C$$2.02, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.93 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's second-largest lender reported an overall net profit of C$3.81 billion, or C$2.07 a share, up from C$3.7 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.

