STF seizes drugs, arrests two

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested two persons after 17 gm of a stimulant and narcotic drug was seized from their possession here, an officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF arrested the duo from the AJC Bose Road under Taltola Police Station jurisdiction and seized from their possession 17 gm of MDMA or ecstasy and one knife, they said.

The arrested duo have been booked under the NDPS Act and Arms Act, he said.

Ecstasy or MDMA is a stimulant drug which causes hallucinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

