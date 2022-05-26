Stellantis names Rahul Rajupalepu as head of its global digital hub in India

Global automotive group Stellantis on Thursday said it has appointed Rahul Rajupalepu as the new head of its global digital hub in India. Rajupalepu succeeds Karim Lalani who has taken up a new role as the Chief Technology Officer - North America ICT and Digital within the Stellantis Group.

Rajupalepu joins Stellantis with nearly three decades of experience in IT and has held several leadership positions in the automotive and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services Industries) sectors.

In his new role Rajupalepu will be responsible for leading and driving the business growth of the centre to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and build deep technology expertise for Stellantis globally.

''With his track record of leading across global capability centres, technology experience and industry expertise, we believe Rahul is an ideal choice to lead the Stellantis global digital hub on its next chapter of growth,'' said Daria Colvett, CIO of Stellantis North America ICT and Digital.

The Hyderabad-based centre houses a team of more than 500 skilled engineers with strong competencies in various digital skills, digital transformation initiatives and cyber security areas.

The global digital hub in India was established to build a talent centre to drive the digital future of world-wide Stellantis operations.

The Stellantis group was formed by the merger between Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group.

