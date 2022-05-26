Left Menu

Alibaba beats estimates for quarterly revenue

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday beat market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, powered by demand for its ecommerce and cloud services as lockdowns in the country's biggest cities forced offices to shift to remote work.

Revenue rose 9% to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.35 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

