Afghan man held with over Rs 64L worth medicine at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:57 IST
An Afghanistan national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for carrying tablets valued at more than Rs 64 lakh in an alleged unauthorised manner.

Fazli Ahmad Shah Mohammad was intercepted on Wednesday evening just before he was about to board a SpiceJet flight to Kabul via Dubai from the terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, a senior Central Industrial Security Force officer said.

A number of packets, of tablets understood to be used for treatment of brain tumour, worth Rs 64.40 lakh were recovered from his hand baggage, the CISF officer said.

''The passenger could not produce supporting documents or a medical prescription for carrying such huge quantity of medicines. He was handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation,'' the officer said.

