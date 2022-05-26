Left Menu

Goodluck India Q4 profit jumps three folds to Rs 24 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:10 IST
Goodluck India Q4 profit jumps three folds to Rs 24 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Steel products maker Goodluck India on Thursday reported three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.30 crore for March quarter 2021-22 boosted by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 8.18 crore net profit in January-March 2020-21, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also increased to Rs 702.02 crore in the quarter from Rs 484.35 crore in the year-ago period.

In the entire 2021-22 fiscal year, net profit more than doubled to Rs 75.02 crore from Rs 30.05 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company clocked a record turnover of Rs 2,617.10 crore last fiscal year compared to Rs 1,578 crore during 2020-21. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for financial year 2021-22 which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

In a separate statement, the company said it made exports worth Rs 1,060 crore last fiscal year which is ''highest ever exports'' made by the company.

''FY22 has indeed been a great year for the company. Our focus on exports paid rich dividend and we have registered our highest turnover as well as profits ever. Going forward....we are particularly bullish on high-speed rail segment as well as solar energy segment, and the contribution from these would keep increasing steadily. Defence sector too will be a key focus area over the next few years,'' Mahesh Chandra Garg, Chairman, Goodluck India said.

During the year, the company's sales volume stood at 2,64,418 tonne as against 2,24,603 tonne in 2020-21.

Goodluck India has five manufacturing units at Sikandrabad (Uttar Pradesh) and one in Kutch (Gujarat) with a total installed capacity of 3,40,000 tonne per annum.

The company is in an expansion mode and will invest Rs 200 crore over 2-3 years to increase capacity to 5,00,000 tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022