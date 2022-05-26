Left Menu

Hungary slaps $2.19 bln in new windfall taxes on banks, companies

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary will collect a total of 800 billion forints ($2.19 billion) annually this year and next from new windfall taxes imposed on banks, energy firms, insurers and airlines among others, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

Nagy said the bank sector will have to contribute 300 billion forints per year on top of existing taxes, while energy firms mostly MOL will have to pay 300 billion forints, bearing the brunt of the burden. ($1 = 366.07 forints)

Also Read: EU ministers urge Hungary to sign up to planned Russian oil embargo

