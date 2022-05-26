Left Menu

Riverwalk Holdings launches Rs 150 crore fund for investing in startups in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:39 IST
  • India

Venture capital fund Riverwalk Holdings has launched a Rs 150 crore-fund that will focus on early-stage funding of startups in India.

The fund is anchored by the Singapore-based Thakral Group and has been backed by leading business houses across India and Singapore.

''The lifecycle of a startup has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey. We are grateful to have like-minded investors who also share our investment philosophy,'' Riverwalk Holdings Founding Partner Satveer Singh Thakral said in a statement on Thursday.

Riverwalk has a sector agnostic investment approach with preferred sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Fintech and Consumer-tech and Consumer brands.

The fund will invest up to Rs 10 crore per startup, and has already made four investments.

