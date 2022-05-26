Left Menu

Odisha bus fares reduced

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:47 IST
Odisha government Thursday reduced the fares of buses across all categories on Thursday following the decrease in the price of diesel due to the cut in central duties.

The fares have been revised with immediate effect, the transport commissioner said in the order. Fares for ordinary and express categories of buses have been revised by three paise per km from 89 and 93 paise/km respectively, according to the State Transport Authority (STA).

In deluxe and AC deluxe buses the ticket price has declined by 6 paise per km, while rides in Super premium buses will be cheaper by nine paise km, it added.

The Centre had slashed excise duty on Saturday on petrol by a record Rs eight per litre and on diesel by Rs six per litre to give relief to consumers.

The Odisha government had hiked fares twice in the past two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

