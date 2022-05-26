Left Menu

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q4 profit down 16 pc at Rs 85 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:53 IST
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q4 profit down 16 pc at Rs 85 cr
Drug firm JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (JBCL) on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax declined by 16 per cent to Rs 85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 101 crore in the March quarter of 2020-21.

Revenues in the fourth quarter increased to Rs 625 crore as compared to Rs 528 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, the drug firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 386 crore as against Rs 449 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue increased to Rs 2,424 crore in the last fiscal as compared to Rs 2,043 crore in FY21.

''Our strong performance and sales momentum continues in the fourth quarter, with several businesses outperforming. This allows us to close FY22 on a positive note, despite a challenging external environment,'' JBCL CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said in a statement.

Going forward, the company's focus will be to capitalise on synergies with acquired brands, he added.PTI MSS MSS AJ AJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

