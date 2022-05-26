Left Menu

Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel sign pact with Saudi Tourism Authority

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:12 IST
Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel sign pact with Saudi Tourism Authority
  • Country:
  • India

Travel services business Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday said the firm, along with its group company SOTC Travel have signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Tourism Authority for tourism promotion.

The collaboration intends to focus on building awareness and increasing visibility for Saudi Arabia as a destination in the high potential Indian market, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''Saudi is an unexplored and exciting new destination that offers much opportunity for the Indian traveller...Our aim is to provide our customers with distinctive Saudi experiences that appeal to our diversity of segments from families, couples, millennials/young professionals to our B-leisure segments,'' Rajeev Kale, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, said.

The partnership will also focus on content curation, product development and a joint marketing campaign across media platforms.

Saudi is on a journey of transformation with tourism at the forefront and as the world continues to open up, it remains committed to building the world's biggest new destination, Saudi Tourism Authority Chief Markets Officer - APAC, Alhasan Aldabbagh said.

''This partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC is critical in helping us achieve our ambitious tourism goals, unlocking opportunities for growth, for our partners, as we increase destination awareness, develop product and drive inbound visitation amongst the Indian traveller,'' Aldabbagh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022