Hungary to levy new tax on banks' interest, fee and commission income -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government will levy a new tax on banks' net interest income and fee and commission income as part of efforts to wrestle down a surge in the budget deficit, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy said on Thursday.

Nagy told a press briefing that the new taxes, worth about 800 billion forints per year combined with levies on other companies, would be phased after two years. He added however that due to a high degree of uncertainty, the government will have to make a decision about its 2024 plans when it has more clarity next year.

