IIL Q4 profit up 3 pc at Rs 22 cr

Agrochemicals maker Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Thursday posted 2.52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.33 crore for fourth quarter of 2021-22 on higher income.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 21.78 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 280.06 crore in the quarter as compared with Rs 257.73 crore in the year-ago period.

For 2021-22, the company posted 14.39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 107.42 crore as compared with Rs 93.90 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,508.22 crore last fiscal year from Rs 1,427.95 crore in 2020-21, the filing said.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 10 each subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

IIL has six formulation units in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), Dahej (Gujarat). It also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to make technical grade chemicals.

IIL shares closed 0.71 per cent up at Rs 741.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

