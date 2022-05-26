Expedia's Kern, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP's compensation study covered 340 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $14.5 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

___ Top Male CEOs: 1. Peter Kern Expedia Group $296.2 million Change from last year: 6,592% His pay vs typical company worker: 2,897 times, up from 53 Overall ranking: No. 1 ___ 2. David Zaslav Warner Bros. Discovery $246.6 million.

Change from last year: 554% His pay vs typical company worker: 2,972 times, up from 565 Overall ranking: 2 ___ 3. William McDermott ServiceNow $165.8 million.

Change from last year: 560% His pay vs typical company worker: 709 times, up from 120 Overall ranking: 3 ___ 4. Tim Cook Apple $98.7 million.

Change from last year: 569% His pay vs typical company worker: 1,447 times, up from 256 Overall ranking: No. 4 ___ 5. Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Chase $84.4 million.

Change from last year: 167% His pay vs typical company worker: 917 times, up from 395 Overall ranking: No. 5 ___ Top female CEOs: 1. Lisa T. Su Advanced Micro Devices $29.5 million.

Change from last year: 9% Her pay vs typical company worker: 230 times, up from 228 Overall ranking: No. 22 ___ 2. Mary T. Barra General Motors $29.1 million.

Change from last year: 25% Her pay vs typical company worker: 420 times, up from 201 Overall ranking: No. 23 ___ 3. Phebe N. Novakovic General Dynamics $23.6 million.

Change from last year: 24% Her pay vs typical company worker: 254 times, up from 174 Overall ranking: No. 38 ___ 4. Adena Friedman Nasdaq $20 million.

Change from last year: 27% Her pay vs typical company worker: 202 times, up from 126 Overall ranking: No. 80 ___ 5. Kathy J. Warden Northrop Grumman $19.5 million.

Change from last year: -1% Her pay vs typical company worker: 166 times, down from 205 Overall ranking: No. 89

