Cathay Pacific to increase flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific on Thursday announced increasing the frequency of its flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong-headquartered airline had stopped flying to India in late March 2020 due to the suspension of passenger traffic to and from India. The airline resumed its services to Mumbai and Delhi from May 4 and May 6, respectively, this year, after the government lifted the ban on March 27.

Cathay Pacific resumed operations from Mumbai and Delhi with three flights in May. For June, the airline will operate eight flights from Mumbai and nine flights from Delhi, it said in a statement.

From July onwards, Cathay Pacific said it will operate two flights per week on the Hong Kong-Mumbai route and vice versa on Friday and Sunday. On the Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi route, the airline will have four flights per week -- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

