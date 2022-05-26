Left Menu

Cathay Pacific to increase flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong

On the Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi route, the airline will have four flights per week -- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:29 IST
Cathay Pacific to increase flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong
  • Country:
  • India

Cathay Pacific on Thursday announced increasing the frequency of its flight services from Mumbai and Delhi to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong-headquartered airline had stopped flying to India in late March 2020 due to the suspension of passenger traffic to and from India. The airline resumed its services to Mumbai and Delhi from May 4 and May 6, respectively, this year, after the government lifted the ban on March 27.

Cathay Pacific resumed operations from Mumbai and Delhi with three flights in May. For June, the airline will operate eight flights from Mumbai and nine flights from Delhi, it said in a statement.

From July onwards, Cathay Pacific said it will operate two flights per week on the Hong Kong-Mumbai route and vice versa on Friday and Sunday. On the Delhi-Hong Kong-Delhi route, the airline will have four flights per week -- Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022