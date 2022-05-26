GSFCL Q4 net profit up 91 pc at Rs 285.65 crore
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFCL) on Thursday posted a 91 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 285.65 crore in the March quarter on robust income.
The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 149.84 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income of the company rose on a consolidated basis to Rs 2,099.40 crore during the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 1,809.44 crore in the same period a year ago.
In 2021-22, the company posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 898.58 crore. The same stood at Rs 450.11 crore in the previous fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 9,265.90 crore during FY22 from Rs 7,817.24 crore in the preceding fiscal, the filing said.
On Thursday, shares of the company closed almost flat at 0.10 per cent up at Rs 152.70 apiece on the BSE.
